EU wants long-term solutions for post-Brexit trade, says diplomat

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
The EU executive, which is negotiating with London on behalf of the bloc's 27 member countries, is expected to outline by the end of September plans that facilitate the movement of goods after Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen through interpreters booth ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS
European Union ministers meeting on Tuesday will discuss how to ease tensions with London over trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland but the bloc will not renegotiate provisions for the sensitive frontier agreed in the Brexit divorce deal, a senior EU diplomat said on Monday.

The EU executive, which is negotiating with London on behalf of the bloc's 27 member countries, is expected to outline by the end of September plans that facilitate the movement of goods after Brexit.

