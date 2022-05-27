EU in talks for common purchase of vaccine, antiviral against monkeypox

Europe

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 08:18 pm

Related News

EU in talks for common purchase of vaccine, antiviral against monkeypox

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 08:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The European Union is working on a common purchasing agreement for vaccines and antiviralsagainst monkeypox, as cases of the viral disease usually endemic to Africa gather steam in Europe and beyond.

A broad consensus was reached in principle with member states for the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) to acquire medical countermeasures on their behalf as soon as possible, a European Commission spokesperson told Reuters, confirming a report by Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

The EU is in talks to buy Bavarian Nordic's vaccine Imvanex as well as the antiviral, tecovirimat, developed by U.S.-based SIGA Technologies, the paper said, citing Sweden's vaccine coordinator Richard Bergstrom. 

Bergstrom said that no contract with either firm had yet been signed.

"But it will go quickly. We should have a contract ready in a week or so and maybe some limited deliveries in June," the paper quoted him saying.

A Bavarian Nordic spokesperson confirmed HERA had contacted the Danish biotechnology company regarding its vaccine.

"We've had several calls with HERA...we have no idea when there will be an agreement. It is not up to us to say when there will be an agreement - there are two parties involved," the spokesperson said.

If an agreement was in fact reached, Bavarian Nordic had enough supply to satisfy demand, he added.

The smallpox and monkeypox viruses are closely related.

Bavarian Nordic's vaccine has official European approval for smallpox, although doctors can prescribe it off-label for monkeypox. 

SIGA's treatment tecovirimat - branded as TPOXX - has European approval for smallpox, monkeypox and cowpox.

Global health officials have tracked more than 200 suspected and confirmed cases of the usually mild viral infection in about 20 countries since early May. 

Symptoms of monkeypox - which can include fever, distinctive rashes and pus-filled skin lesions - can last for two to four weeks, but often resolve on their own.

The variant of the virus implicated in the current outbreak is believed to kill a small fraction of those infected.

Top News / World+Biz

monkeypox / Monkeypox vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

7h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

7h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

9h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

3h | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

3h | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

8h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide