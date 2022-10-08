Crimea bridge partly reopens after huge explosion - Russia

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 10:51 pm

A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Light traffic resumed on Russia's only bridge to Crimea, hours after an explosion caused the partial collapse of the bridge on Saturday.

The blast on Europe's longest bridge - a symbol of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 - killed three people, investigators say, reports BBC.

The blast damaged a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead

The railway part of the bridge - where oil tankers caught fire - has also apparently reopened.

Video showed cars using the roadway after officials announced the limited reopening.

The bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula

The rail and road crossing was opened in 2018 and is a key supply route for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

