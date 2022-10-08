Crimea bridge partly reopens after huge explosion - Russia

A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Light traffic resumed on Russia's only bridge to Crimea, hours after an explosion caused the partial collapse of the bridge on Saturday.

The blast on Europe's longest bridge - a symbol of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 - killed three people, investigators say, reports BBC.

The blast damaged a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

The railway part of the bridge - where oil tankers caught fire - has also apparently reopened.

Video showed cars using the roadway after officials announced the limited reopening.

The rail and road crossing was opened in 2018 and is a key supply route for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.