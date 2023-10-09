Britain's Sunak says London 'unequivocally' stands with Israel

Britain's Sunak says London 'unequivocally' stands with Israel

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a video message about the situation in Israel at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, Oct 8, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday Britain was standing with Israel "unequivocally" following the attacks by Hamas and that London was working to ensure the world speaks in one voice.

Israel bombarded Gaza on Sunday after suffering its bloodiest attack in decades, when Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns killing 600 and abducting dozens more, as the spiralling violence threatened a major new Middle East war.

"(Sunak) reaffirmed that the UK will stand with Israel unequivocally against these acts of terror. The prime minister offered Prime Minister Netanyahu any support Israel needs," Sunak's Downing Street office said in a statement following a phone call between the two leaders.

  "The prime minister outlined the diplomatic work the UK is doing to ensure the world speaks with one voice in opposition to these appalling attacks. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the prime minister for the UK's support." 

In a separate broadcast clip, Sunak confirmed that the foreign ministry was in contact with Israeli counterparts over the status of British nationals on the ground, after families said one Briton was killed and another was missing.

Sunak urged all sides to show restraint while reiterating Britain's support for Israel.

"No one wants to see regional escalation, and both the UK and allies have urged everyone in the region not to use this as an opportunity to incite further violence," Sunak said.

"In the meantime, we will continue to provide Israel with every support that it needs as we stand steadfast with Israel, including (supporting) its right to self defence to ensure that these attacks do not happen."

