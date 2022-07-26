Back to black? Germany's coal power plan hits hurdles

Europe

Reuters
26 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

Back to black? Germany's coal power plan hits hurdles

Reuters
26 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 10:13 pm
An aerial view shows coal at a dry bulk terminal of German Rheinberg-Orsoy harbor along Europe’s most important shipping way Rhine in Rheinberg near Duisburg, Germany, April 6, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Stephane Nitschke
An aerial view shows coal at a dry bulk terminal of German Rheinberg-Orsoy harbor along Europe’s most important shipping way Rhine in Rheinberg near Duisburg, Germany, April 6, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Stephane Nitschke
  • Germany aims to cover 1% to 2% of gas consumption via coal
  • Only 1 of 16 coal-fired power plants registered for reactivation
  • Low water levels, congested railway hamper coal transport
  • High coal prices burdening operators liquidity

High coal prices, supply bottlenecks and aged plants are posing a challenge to Germany's plan to increase electricity production from hard coal-fired power plants to compensate for declining gas deliveries, according to operators and industry experts.

Earlier this month, Germany agreed to allow the reactivation of coal-fired power plants or an extension to their lifespans as it braces for falling Russian supplies of gas. Gas accounts for about 6% of the country's electricity output.

According to rough estimates, the move could compensate for 1% to 2% of Germany's gas consumption, but energy operators have either declined to reactivate plants or are facing difficulties in acquiring the necessary coal.

Germany's energy regulator told Reuters operators had so far notified it about reconnecting only one of the 16 coal-fired plants that Berlin hopes to see reactivated.

The economy ministry said it was in talks with operators and associations and was monitoring the coal power situation closely.

Half of the 16 coal-fired plants on the government list for reactivation or extension are operated by utility EnBW in southern Germany, but the company said the plants could not be reconnected to the grid due to their age.

EnBW will, however, extend the life of one plant that was due to be shut in October, it said.

Uniper, which has plants on the government's list, said it had not yet decided on potential reactivations, while chemicals group Evonik said it would put a plant in the western town of Marl back into operation, but only in autumn.

"We hired staff, bought coal on the world market and took care of the technical maintenance," an Evonik spokesperson said.

Hard coal generator Steag plans to reactive its plants but is facing supply problems as the coal required would be a "not inconsiderable burden" on the company's liquidity, a spokesperson said, adding it would cost a mid three-digit million euros.

Higher electricity prices are incentivising energy operators to consider going back to coal, but coal prices have risen sharply and companies have to make advance payment for supplies.

Inland shipping through rivers has been hampered by low water levels forcing ships to carry only half of their capacity, and grain shipments from Ukraine are straining the rail network, Germany's coal importers association told Reuters.

The association said coal transport bottlenecks would increase, especially from September when monthly import volumes are expected to rise significantly.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Germany / German economy / coal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

8h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

11h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

12h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

1h | Videos
"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

2h | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

3h | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December