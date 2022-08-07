Taiwan says detected 66 Chinese aircraft in strait on Sunday
Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 66 Chinese air force planes and 14 Chinese warships conducting activities in and around the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.
