President Xi is 'helmsman' of China's rejuvenation, says party official

The party passed a "historical resolution" on Thursday that highlighted its achievements under Xi's leadership, which had the effect of consolidating his authority

A man holds a mobile phone in front of an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man holds a mobile phone in front of an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's President Xi Jinping is "helmsman" of Chinese rejuvenation, a Communist Party official told a news conference on Friday.

The party passed a "historical resolution" on Thursday that highlighted its achievements under Xi's leadership, which had the effect of consolidating his authority.

