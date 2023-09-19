Escaped Chinese crocodiles all captured

China

BSS/AFP
19 September, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 12:32 pm

Related News

Escaped Chinese crocodiles all captured

More than 70 reptiles escaped from a commercial crocodile farm in the southern Chinese city of Maoming earlier this month after a typhoon inundated the area

BSS/AFP
19 September, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 12:32 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Dozens of crocodiles that escaped a flooded Chinese farm have all been recaptured, state media reported on Tuesday, a week after the reptilian runaways wriggled free.

More than 70 reptiles escaped from a commercial crocodile farm in the southern Chinese city of Maoming earlier this month after a typhoon inundated the area.

Authorities in Guangdong Province launched an expansive hunt, with state broadcaster CCTV running footage of workers in rain boots dragging a crocodile out of the water with a rope.

"The escaped Siamese crocodiles have all been caught, with the last one being hauled to shore on the night of September 18," the Communist Party-run Beijing News reported on Tuesday.

Beijing News footage showed a dozen crocodiles wriggling in mud with their jaws bound shut with fabric and rope, as workers stood among them holding umbrellas.

The escapees included 69 fully grown crocodiles and two juveniles, Beijing News said.

Crocodiles are bred in China for their skin as well as their meat, which is sometimes used in traditional medicine.

The affected area is also home to a "crocodile theme park" and "the country's largest crocodile breeding base", according to China National Radio.

Parts of Guangdong province, including the city of Shenzhen, were hit earlier this month by the heaviest rain since records began in 1952.

Top News / World+Biz

Crocodile / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

1h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

36m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS