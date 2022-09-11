Chinese President Xi congratulates King Charles on accession to throne

China

Reuters
11 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 04:49 pm

Related News

Chinese President Xi congratulates King Charles on accession to throne

Reuters
11 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 04:49 pm
Chinese President Xi congratulates King Charles on accession to throne

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to King Charles on his accession to the British throne, official news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Xi said in the message sent on Saturday that he is ready to work with King Charles to improve mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations' people, and strengthen communication on global issues.

Relations between London and Beijing have worsened in the last decade, and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been one of China's firmest critics. 

Xi also noted that this year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the Xinhua report.

World+Biz / Europe

Xi Jingping / King Charles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

9h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

9h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

8h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

17m | Videos
Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

1h | Videos
Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

1h | Videos
Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’