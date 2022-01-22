China's Harbin to conduct city-wide Covid tests ahead of long holiday

China

Reuters
22 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 03:28 pm

Related News

China's Harbin to conduct city-wide Covid tests ahead of long holiday

Many cities have advised residents to stay put or requiring travellers to report their trips days before their arrival

Reuters
22 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 03:28 pm
Staff members in protective suits check proof of negative test results for travellers at an entrance to the Harbin West Railway Station following new local cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China September 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Staff members in protective suits check proof of negative test results for travellers at an entrance to the Harbin West Railway Station following new local cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China September 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China's northeastern city of Harbin will conduct a city-wide exercise to test its roughly 10 million people for Covid-19 from Monday, although it has had no recent cases, calling it an pre-emptive move ahead of the long Lunar New Year holiday.

The city government said on its official WeChat account it had made the decision in view of how the week-long holiday, which officially starts on Jan. 31, was a peak travel period for the country.

"Many cities recently reported cases of the local Omicron infection so prevention and control has to be very rigorous," the Harbin government added.

Cities across China have in recent weeks imposed tougher restrictions to try to control new outbreaks of Covid-19, a task that has also taken on extra urgency as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics at the start of next month.

Many cities have advised residents to stay put or requiring travellers to report their trips days before their arrival.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Covid / holiday

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

6h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

5h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

7h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

35m | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

20h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

20h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre