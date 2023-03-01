As China's birth rate slumps, political advisor urges egg freezing for single women

China

Reuters
01 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 09:32 am

Related News

As China's birth rate slumps, political advisor urges egg freezing for single women

Currently fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and egg freezing in China are banned for unmarried women

Reuters
01 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 09:32 am
FILE PHOTO: Newborn babies sleep in a ward at a hospital in Hefei, in China&#039;s Anhui province. Picture taken April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Newborn babies sleep in a ward at a hospital in Hefei, in China's Anhui province. Picture taken April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

A member of China's top political advisory body said she would propose allowing unmarried women to access egg freezing as a measure to preserve their fertility after the country's population fell last year for the first time in six decades.

Lu Weiying, a member of China's top political advisory body, told the state backed Global Times that she would also propose including infertility treatments in the public health insurance system at the upcoming Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which kicks off on March 4. 

Lu, a fertility doctor in China's southern Hainan province, said giving single women access to freezing their eggs enables them "to preserve the eggs before they pass their peak reproductive years. The woman still needs to get married if she wants to use her frozen eggs and get pregnant in the future," she told the Global Times.

Currently fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and egg freezing in China are banned for unmarried women.

Lu's recommendations come as authorities try to bolster a faltering birth rate with incentives including expanding maternity leave, financial and tax benefits for having children as well as housing subsidies.

Last year, China recorded its lowest ever birth rate, of 6.77 births per 1,000 people.

Some provinces have already made changes to their rules to boost birth rates. Jilin in northeastern China, which has one of the lowest birth rates in the country, modified its rules in 2002 to permit single women to access IVF but it has had little impact with the practise still banned nationally under the country's National Health Commission.

While nine of the 10 most populous nations in the world are experiencing declines in fertility, China's 2022 fertility rate of 1.18 was the lowest and well below the 2.1 OECD standard for a stable population. China has yet to officially release its fertility data for 2022.

Much of China's demographic downturn is the result of China's one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015 as well as the high cost of education.

World+Biz

china / Birth Rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

2h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

13h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

15h | TBS Entertainment
Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

16h | TBS SPORTS
A spread of books on the van

A spread of books on the van

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod