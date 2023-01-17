China's baby stocks drop as population growth hopes wane

China

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

China's baby stocks drop as population growth hopes wane

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 04:03 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

After data revealed that the population of the largest country in the world decreased for the first time in more than 60 years, stocks of baby products and fertility treatments in China plunged.

Ningbo David Medical Device Co, a manufacturer of incubators, fell as much as 11%, while Kidswant Children Products Co and Annil Co, producers of apparel, each fell more than 7%, Bloomberg has reported.

Both the formula manufacturer China Feihe Ltd and Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd saw declines of more than 3% in Hong Kong.

Source: Bloomberg
Source: Bloomberg

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China had 1.41 billion people as of the end of last year, which is 850,000 fewer than it did at the same time in 2021. The decrease is the first since 1961.

The Bloomberg report says the data confirm a weak outlook for China's population growth, despite family-friendly moves including a policy change to allow all couples to have a third child.

Baby and maternity stocks had been active since census data in 2021 showed the number of new births had fallen to the lowest in 60 years.

Investors bet that further tax breaks, better childcare services and looser home-purchase restrictions for larger families would serve as incentives.

Still, the number of women at childbearing age declined by about 4 million in 2022, compounding a drop in people's willingness to have children, Kang Yi, head of the statistics bureau, said after a briefing Tuesday.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

china / Baby / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

9h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

51m | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

26m | TBS World
Great exodus from stock market

Great exodus from stock market

4h | TBS Insight
Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades