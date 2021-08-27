China plans to ban US IPOs for data-heavy tech firms

Officials from China's stock regulator have told some companies and international investors in recent weeks, that the new rules would prohibit internet firms holding a swath of user-related data from listing abroad

Chinese Flag. Photo:Collected
China plans to propose new rules that would ban companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from going public in the Unites States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials from China's stock regulator have told some companies and international investors in recent weeks, that the new rules would prohibit internet firms holding a swath of user-related data from listing abroad, according to the report.

