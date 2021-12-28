China local symptomatic Covid cases rise for a 4th day as Xian outbreak expands

China

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 12:41 pm

Related News

China local symptomatic Covid cases rise for a 4th day as Xian outbreak expands

Since last week, Xian residents have not been allowed to leave the city without clearance from their employer or authorities

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 12:41 pm
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab sample from a man for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, during another round of mass testing following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Xian, Shaanxi province, China December 27, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab sample from a man for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, during another round of mass testing following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Xian, Shaanxi province, China December 27, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases rose for a fourth consecutive day on Monday, with Xian city reporting more infections in a flare up that has put 13 million residents under lockdown.

Xian reported 175 symptomatic cases, up from the previous day's 150, official data showed on Tuesday.

No Omicron infections have been announced yet from the 810 confirmed cases in Xian from Dec. 9 to Monday. China has reported only a handful of Omicron infections among international travellers and in its south.

Nationwide, mainland China detected 182 local symptomatic cases for Monday, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 162 a day earlier and marks a fourth consecutive day of increase.

Monday's national local symptomatic case load also marks the highest daily count since the official daily bulletin started to classify asymptomatic carriers separately at the end of March last year.

Case numbers in Xian and in China are small compared with many clusters in other countries, but officials have imposed tough curbs on travel within the city and on leaving it, in line with the national guideline to immediately contain outbreaks.

Since last week, Xian residents have not been allowed to leave the city without clearance from their employer or authorities.

Officials have restricted permission for people to go out for necessary shopping during a new round of mass testing which started on Monday, and banned non-essential vehicles from entering roads.

There were no new deaths on Monday, leaving the national death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,486 confirmed symptomatic cases as of end Dec. 27, including both local ones and those arriving from abroad.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / World+Biz

china / outbreak / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

5h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

4h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

5h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

28m | Videos
Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

33m | Videos
Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

38m | Videos
story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

38m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one