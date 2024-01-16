China appoints son of ex-president Hu Jintao to senior govt role

Hu Haifeng, party secretary of Zhejiang's Lishui city and son of former Chinese president Hu Jintao, arrives for the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The son of former Chinese leader Hu Jintao, who was dramatically escorted out of a major political meeting in 2022, has been appointed to a senior ministerial position, the government said on Tuesday.

Hu Haifeng, 51, has been named vice head of the country's civil affairs ministry, according to a statement on the website of the human resources and social security ministry. The statement provided no further details.

Hu Jintao ruled as China's paramount leader for a decade before his successor Xi Jinping rose to power in 2012.

He was at the centre of a political firestorm that erupted at a key Communist Party congress in October 2022 as Xi broke precedent to secure a third term in office.

The frail former leader was abruptly led off-stage at the event's closing ceremony, seemingly against his will and to the shock of the assembled global media.

Officials later said he was experiencing an episode of poor health, but the move sparked speculation that he had been purged on Xi's orders.

Hu Haifeng has held a string of mid-level official posts in his career to date, most recently serving as party committee secretary in the eastern city of Lishui, according to his official biography.