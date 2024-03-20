S.Korean-flagged chemical tanker capsizes off coast of Japan, media reports

Keoyoung Sun, a South Korean-flagged chemical tanker, is capsized off the coast of Yamaguchi prefecture in western Japan, 20 March 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS

A South Korean-flagged chemical tanker has capsized off the coast of Yamaguchi prefecture in western Japan, with operations to rescue the crew underway, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing the Coast Guard.

The tanker, Keoyoung Sun, requested assistance after 0700 local time (2200 GMT), reporting the vessel was tilting over, and had 11 crew onboard with four people rescued so far, NHK reported.