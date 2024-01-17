32 confirmed dead after Japan's Noto quake: local gov't

Asia

BSS/Xinhua
17 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 01:38 pm

Related News

32 confirmed dead after Japan's Noto quake: local gov't

Local authorities said these fatalities were discovered in the vicinity of the Wajima Morning Market, a popular tourist spot that suffered extensive damage in the earthquake-triggered fires immediately following the seismic even

BSS/Xinhua
17 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 01:38 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The death toll from the powerful earthquake which struck central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa rose to 232 on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

According to the prefectural government, the updated figure came as of 9 am local time, with an additional 10 casualties reported by the city of Wajima, one of the most-hit regions by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Local authorities said these fatalities were discovered in the vicinity of the Wajima Morning Market, a popular tourist spot that suffered extensive damage in the earthquake-triggered fires immediately following the seismic event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Since last week, the Wajima Morning Market has been the focus of large-scale search and rescue operations.

The number of individuals unaccounted for has decreased by one, leaving Wajima city with 17 missing persons and Suzu city with four, totaling 21 people.

According to local media reports, the damage to residences has reached a staggering 22,374 confirmed cases, and there is a high likelihood that the number of affected buildings will significantly increase as further assessments are conducted.

In the cities of Wajima and Suzu, the extent of the damage is still described as "numerous," with the actual situation remaining unclear, reported national news agency Kyodo.

World+Biz

Japan / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Man on ‘EcoFlow Revive’ mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

2h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

2h | Videos
Won the Iowa caucus with 51 percent of the vote

Won the Iowa caucus with 51 percent of the vote

16h | Videos
Why did Messi win FIFA's Best Player Award?

Why did Messi win FIFA's Best Player Award?

17h | Videos
Reforming the banking sector is a must

Reforming the banking sector is a must

20h | Videos