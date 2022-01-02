Firefighters battle blaze at South African parliament building in Cape Town

Africa

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 06:38 pm

Related News

Firefighters battle blaze at South African parliament building in Cape Town

By mid-morning, smoke was still billowing from one of the several buildings that make up the parliament complex in the legislative capital, Cape Town

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 06:38 pm
Photo :BBC
Photo :BBC

A blaze erupted at the South African parliament early on Sunday, with flames bursting from the roof of a building and a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away, and after several hours firefighters had partially contained the fire.

By mid-morning, smoke was still billowing from one of the several buildings that make up the parliament complex in the legislative capital, Cape Town.

"The fire has been contained in the Old Wing. Firefighters are currently trying to control the fire in the New Wing, where the fire has affected the National Assembly Chamber," parliament said in a statement.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille told reporters there were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security, told reporters that firefighters had detected cracks on the wall and the roof in one area had collapsed.

Some 60 firefighters and 12 fire-fighting vehicles and pieces of equipment, including a sky lift hydraulic platform, were on site trying to contain the fire, he said.

Thick smoke billowed from the roof of the National Assembly building and from the entrance as emergency services sprayed water inside.

The fire started in an office complex and spread towards a gym just before 6 am.

Top News / World+Biz

Cape Town / south africa / South Africa parliment / South African parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

6h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

6h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Elephant feces coffee costs millions!

Elephant feces coffee costs millions!

2h | Videos
1st moon photographer Louis Daguerre

1st moon photographer Louis Daguerre

2h | Videos
New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

18h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report