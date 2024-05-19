Democratic Republic of Congo army says it thwarted attempted coup

Africa

Reuters
19 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 09:19 pm

Related News

Democratic Republic of Congo army says it thwarted attempted coup

The attempt involved foreigners and Congolese, army spokesman said.

Reuters
19 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 09:19 pm
Congolese soldiers sit in their military vehicle in Kamanyola, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on February 28, 2024. File Photo: AFP
Congolese soldiers sit in their military vehicle in Kamanyola, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on February 28, 2024. File Photo: AFP

The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) armed forces repelled an attempted coup d'etat involving Congolese and foreign fighters on Sunday morning, a DRC army spokesman said in a televised address.

"An attempted coup d'etat has been put down by the defence and security forces. The attempt involved foreigners and Congolese. These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of action, including their leader," spokesman Sylvain Ekenge said.

He did not specify whether this meant they had been detained or killed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tina Salama, a spokeswoman for President Felix Tshisekedi, also confirmed to Reuters that the presidential palace had been attacked on Sunday morning but the army had retaken control.

Earlier, two guards and an assailant were killed in an attack on the nearby home of Vital Kamerhe, a member of parliament who is tipped to become speaker, Kamerhe's spokesman and the Japanese ambassador said in posts on X.

The United States embassy issued a security alert on Sunday warning of "ongoing activity by DRC security elements" and reports of gunfire in the area.

A Facebook page appearing to belong to Christian Malanga, a politician based in the United States, posted a live-streamed video in which he appeared to be leading the attack.

"We, the militants, are tired. We cannot drag on with Tshisekedi and Kamerhe, they have done too many stupid things in this country," he said in Lingala in the video, which has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Tshisekedi was re-elected for a second term as president in December, but has yet to name a government, six weeks after appointing a prime minister.

Kamerhe was a candidate for speaker of parliament in an election that had been scheduled for Saturday but was delayed by Tshisekedi.

World+Biz

Congo / coup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

11h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

12h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

12h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes again

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes again

57m | Videos
Attacks on students from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan

Attacks on students from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan

1h | Videos
Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

3h | Videos
Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

4h | Videos