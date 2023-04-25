Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult has risen to 89 - Kenyan interior minister

Africa

Reuters
25 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 05:38 pm

Related News

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult has risen to 89 - Kenyan interior minister

Reuters
25 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 05:38 pm
Body bags are seen arranged as forensic experts and homicide detectives exhume bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult named as Good News International Church, who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, in Shakahola forest of Kilifi county, Kenya April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Body bags are seen arranged as forensic experts and homicide detectives exhume bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult named as Good News International Church, who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, in Shakahola forest of Kilifi county, Kenya April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

The death toll among followers of a Kenyan cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves has now risen to 89, Kenya's Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Tuesday.

The death toll has steadily risen in recent days as authorities have carried out exhumations in an 800-acre area of the Shakahola forest in eastern Kenya where the self-proclaimed Good News International Church was based.

"I am informed by those who are responsible that, until now, over and above the figure that was given yesterday at 73, we have been able to discover until this hour another 16 bodies, bringing the total to 89," Kindiki told reporters at the scene.

He added that three more people had been rescued alive, bringing the total number of survivors found so far to 34.

The death toll could rise further. The Kenyan Red Cross said more than 200 people had been reported missing to a tracing and counselling desk it has set up at a local hospital.

Top News / World+Biz

Kenya / cult

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

6h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

6h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

1h | TBS Stories
Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

3h | TBS Stories
Australia finds tragic WW2 shipwreck

Australia finds tragic WW2 shipwreck

1h | TBS World
Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge