Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult has risen to 89 - Kenyan interior minister

Body bags are seen arranged as forensic experts and homicide detectives exhume bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult named as Good News International Church, who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, in Shakahola forest of Kilifi county, Kenya April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

The death toll among followers of a Kenyan cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves has now risen to 89, Kenya's Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Tuesday.

The death toll has steadily risen in recent days as authorities have carried out exhumations in an 800-acre area of the Shakahola forest in eastern Kenya where the self-proclaimed Good News International Church was based.

"I am informed by those who are responsible that, until now, over and above the figure that was given yesterday at 73, we have been able to discover until this hour another 16 bodies, bringing the total to 89," Kindiki told reporters at the scene.

He added that three more people had been rescued alive, bringing the total number of survivors found so far to 34.

The death toll could rise further. The Kenyan Red Cross said more than 200 people had been reported missing to a tracing and counselling desk it has set up at a local hospital.