Kenya to scrap visas for all visitors, president says

Africa

Reuters
13 December, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 11:07 am

Related News

Kenya to scrap visas for all visitors, president says

The tourism industry plays a vital role in Kenya's economy, offering beach holidays along its Indian Ocean coastline and wildlife safaris inland

Reuters
13 December, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 11:07 am
Sunset at Masai Mara, Kenya. Photo: Raúl Barrero
Sunset at Masai Mara, Kenya. Photo: Raúl Barrero

Visitors to Kenya from across the world will no longer require a visa from January, President William Ruto said on Tuesday.

Ruto said his government had developed a digital platform to ensure all visitors would receive an electronic travel authorisation in advance, instead of needing to apply for a visa.

"It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," he said in a speech in the capital Nairobi at an event to mark 60 years of independence from Britain.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ruto has long advocated for visa-free travel within the African continent.

At a conference in the Republic of Congo in October he said people from African countries would not require a visa to visit Kenya by the end of 2023.

The tourism industry plays a vital role in Kenya's economy, offering beach holidays along its Indian Ocean coastline and wildlife safaris inland.

"Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home!" he said.

 

World+Biz

Kenya / Tourism / Travel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

4h | Panorama
A Palestinian assists a boy following an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired on 1 December. PHOTO: REUTERS

International law is failing displaced Gazans

4h | Panorama
Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

20h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

22m | TBS World
Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

27m | TBS Economy
Turkish league suspended after a club president punches referee

Turkish league suspended after a club president punches referee

15h | TBS SPORTS
Farmers of India want withdrawal of onion export ban

Farmers of India want withdrawal of onion export ban

13h | TBS World