Yellen criticizes China's 'punitive' actions against US companies, urges market reforms

World+Biz

Reuters
07 July, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 02:32 pm

Related News

Yellen criticizes China's 'punitive' actions against US companies, urges market reforms

Reuters
07 July, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 02:32 pm
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with representatives of the U.S. business community in China in Beijing, July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with representatives of the U.S. business community in China in Beijing, July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday called for market reforms in China and criticized the world's second-largest economy for its recent "punitive" actions against US companies and new export controls on some critical minerals.

Yellen, who arrived in Beijing on Thursday said the moves underscored the need for "resilient" and diverse supply chains, and warned that the United States and its allies will fight back against what she called China's "unfair economic practices."

Yellen made the remarks to the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham) after what a Treasury official called "substantive" talks with former Chinese economy czar Liu He, a close confidante of President Xi Jinping, and outgoing top Chinese central banker Yi Gang. She is slated to meet later Friday with Premier Li Qiang.

Yellen's trip is part of a flurry of visits aimed at calming tensions between Washington and Beijing that escalated after the US military shot down a Chinese government balloon over the United States and amid increasing strains over export controls.

No major breakthroughs are expected, with officials from both sides accepting that safeguarding national security interests now trumps deepening economic ties.

China hopes the US will take "concrete actions" to create a favourable environment for the healthy development of bilateral economic and trade ties, China's finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"No winners emerge from a trade war or from decoupling and 'breaking chains'," the statement added.

US firms in China hope Yellen's visit will ensure trade and commercial lanes between the two economies remain open, regardless of the temperature of geo-political tensions.

AmCham President Michael Hart welcomed Yellen's "extra firepower" in pressing for changes in China's policies.

"Yellen's visit is significant because it allows more conversations to happen, it allows more mid-level folks from both sides to come," he said.

"I think if there was another year of no visits by top US government leaders, the market would get colder," he added.

TEEING UP POSSIBLE BIDEN-XI MEETING

The US diplomatic push comes ahead of a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Xi as soon as September's Group of 20 Summit in New Delhi or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering scheduled for November in San Francisco.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing last month and agreed with Xi that the mutual rivalry should not veer into conflict, and Biden's climate envoy John Kerry is expected to visit later this month.

Yellen said she came to work toward a "stable and constructive relationship" between the two countries, while making clear that Washington will act to protect its national security interests and human rights.

Regular exchanges could help both countries monitor economic and financial risks at a time when the global economy was facing "headwinds like Russia's illegal war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the pandemic," Yellen added.

Yellen said she would make clear to Chinese officials that Washington was not seeking "a wholesale separation of our economies," but raised concerns about their use of expanded subsidies for state-owned enterprises and domestic firms, barriers to market access for foreign firms, and recent "punitive actions" against US firms.

Yellen said Washington was still evaluating new Chinese export controls on gallium and germanium, critical minerals used in technologies like semiconductors, but said the move underscored the need for "resilient and diversified supply chains."

MARKET REFORMS

Yellen also took aim at China's planned economy, urging Beijing to return to more market-oriented practices that had underpinned its rapid growth in past years.

"A shift toward market reforms would be in China's interests," the former top US central banker told the US business executives.

"A market-based approach helped spur rapid growth in China and helped lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. This is a remarkable economic success story."

Yellen noted that China's enormous and growing middle-class provided a big market for American goods and services, and stressed that Washington's targeted actions against China were based on national security concerns.

"We seek to diversify, not to decouple," she said. "A decoupling of the world's two largest economies would be destabilizing for the global economy, and it would be virtually impossible to undertake."

Top News / China / USA

Janet Yellen / China / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

46m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

2h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

21h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

20h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

23h | TBS Stories
How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

1h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?