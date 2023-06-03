World Bank's new chief asks staff to 'double down' on development, climate efforts

World+Biz

Reuters
03 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 08:46 am

Related News

World Bank's new chief asks staff to 'double down' on development, climate efforts

Reuters
03 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 08:46 am
World Bank President Ajay Banga arrives for his first day of work at World Bank headquarters in Washington, U.S. June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
World Bank President Ajay Banga arrives for his first day of work at World Bank headquarters in Washington, U.S. June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The World Bank's new president Ajay Banga on Friday asked the lender's 16,000 staff to "double down" on development and climate efforts as he seeks to accelerate the bank's evolution to tackle the most pressing global problems.

On his first day in the job, the former Mastercard CEO told staff in a memo seen by Reuters that he would seek to recruit each of them to work towards his vision "to create a world free from poverty on a livable planet."

"Making good on our ambition will require us to evolve to maximize resources and write a new playbook, to think creatively, take informed risks and forge new partnerships with civil society and multilateral institutions," Banga wrote.

He also said the bank needed to become more efficient, slashing the approval time for financing projects, which can now take up to three years.

"The process is overly elaborate and subject to multiple review mechanisms that not only cost valuable years but erode staff ambition," he said, adding to a "trust deficit" among developing countries.

Banga on Thursday met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who urged him to "get the most out of the bank's balance sheet" and mobilize more private capital, the Treasury said.

Yellen last year began pressing the World Bank and other multilateral lenders to revamp their business models and dramatically scale up lending resources to address climate change, pandemics, food security and other global crises.

This would move the development lenders beyond the country-specific project loans they have pursued for decades, though she has demanded they maintain their core mission to reduce poverty.

In his memo, which incorporated his statement to the World Bank Executive Board during an April 1 job interview, Banga said annual investments of trillions of dollars were needed to arrest the forces of climate change and fragility, while building up human capital and fighting inequality in health, education, and financial access.

"We are at a critical moment in the arc of humanity and the planet. The World Bank Group is being asked to lead the way, to double down on development and climate efforts and to deliver even more impact and results," he said.

He added this would require "all shoulders to the wheel," and all of the World Bank's divisions working together to deliver solutions needed by the world.

Banga, 63, was elected to a five-year term as World Bank president by the lender's board of governors in May. Nominated by US President Joe Biden, the Indian-born finance and development expert was the sole contender for the job.

CLIMATE DEMANDS

He takes over from David Malpass, who came under criticism last year after remarks that raised questions about his personal views on global warming despite doubling the bank's climate finance during his tenure to $32 billion last year.

Climate and development groups welcomed Banga and began presenting demands, including that the bank fully withdraw from financing fossil fuel projects and take stronger action to cancel the debts of poor countries.

Kevin Gallagher, director of Boston University's Global Development Policy Center, said Banga will first need to restore staff morale at the bank and quickly implement balance sheet reforms to squeeze more lending from existing resources.

"On his watch, the world has to deliver on the sustainable development goals and a big tranche of the Paris climate commitments. There's just no way he can do it without a capital increase and a major increase in resources."

World Bank / climate action

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

12h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

17h | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

13h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

21h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study