US slaps sanctions on Belarus over human rights abuses, erosion of democracy

World+Biz

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 09:12 pm

Related News

US slaps sanctions on Belarus over human rights abuses, erosion of democracy

Belarus plunged into crisis last year when street protests erupted over what demonstrators said was a rigged presidential election

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 09:12 pm
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Minsk, Belarus April 16, 2021. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Minsk, Belarus April 16, 2021. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on more than a dozen Belarusian individuals and entities, the US Treasury Department said, joining Britain, Canada and the European Union in applying pressure for human rights abuses and the erosion of democracy.

Belarus plunged into crisis last year when street protests erupted over what demonstrators said was a rigged presidential election.

Veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko has so far ridden out the storm with a crackdown. His grounding last month of a commercial airliner and arrest of a dissident blogger on board drew Western outrage.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted 16 people and five entities in response to the Lukashenko government's "escalating violence and repression, including its reckless forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich."

"The United States and its partners will not tolerate continued attacks on democracy and the ceaseless repression of independent voices in Belarus," Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement.

Monday's action targeted close associates of Lukashenko, the Treasury said, including his press secretary and the chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, the Belarusian Parliament's upper house.

Also blacklisted were individuals and entities the Treasury accused of playing a role in the crackdown on peaceful protesters following the August presidential election.

Those hit with sanctions include: the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus, the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus and the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the MVD of the Republic of Belarus.

Mikalai Karpiankou, Belarus' deputy minister of internal affairs and the current commander of the internal troops, was also hit with sanctions, as was prosecutor general Andrei Ivanavich Shved.

Belarus / USA / sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

12h | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

17h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

17h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni