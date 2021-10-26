US judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit

World+Biz

Reuters
26 October, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 09:54 am

Related News

US judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit

Andrew, 61, has not been charged with any crimes, and has "categorically" denied Giuffre's claims

Reuters
26 October, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 09:54 am
Britain&#039;s Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain following Friday&#039;s death of his father Prince Philip at age 99, April 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain following Friday's death of his father Prince Philip at age 99, April 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Britain's Prince Andrew must make himself available to answer questions under oath by next July 14 in a civil lawsuit by a woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan set the deadline to complete depositions in a Monday scheduling order agreed to by lawyers for Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, his accuser.

Giuffre, 38, has said the Duke of York forced her to have sex approximately two decades ago at the London home of late financier Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also accused Andrew of abusing her at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Andrew, 61, has not been charged with any crimes, and has "categorically" denied Giuffre's claims.

His legal team is expected to review a 2009 settlement agreement between Giuffre and Epstein, whom she also accused of abuse, to determine whether it shielded their client from Giuffre's lawsuit.

Andrew has an Oct. 29 deadline to formally respond to Giuffre's lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

Top News

Prince Andrew / US / Judge / lawsuit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

2h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

2h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

2h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF