US judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit

Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain following Friday's death of his father Prince Philip at age 99, April 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Britain's Prince Andrew must make himself available to answer questions under oath by next July 14 in a civil lawsuit by a woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan set the deadline to complete depositions in a Monday scheduling order agreed to by lawyers for Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, his accuser.

Giuffre, 38, has said the Duke of York forced her to have sex approximately two decades ago at the London home of late financier Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also accused Andrew of abusing her at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Andrew, 61, has not been charged with any crimes, and has "categorically" denied Giuffre's claims.

His legal team is expected to review a 2009 settlement agreement between Giuffre and Epstein, whom she also accused of abuse, to determine whether it shielded their client from Giuffre's lawsuit.

Andrew has an Oct. 29 deadline to formally respond to Giuffre's lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.