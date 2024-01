Commissioner General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, attends the assembly on the opening day of the Global Refugee Forum, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 13, 2023. Jean-Guy Python/Pool via REUTERS/File photo

The head of the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) said on Saturday that nine countries' decisions to suspend funding over allegations staff were involved in the 7 Oct attacks on Israel was shocking, and urged them to reverse course.

"These decisions threaten our ongoing humanitarian work across the region including and especially in the Gaza Strip," Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.