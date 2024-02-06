UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

World+Biz

BSS
06 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 12:15 pm

Related News

UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

More than a dozen countries, including the United States, Germany, Britain and Sweden, have suspended funding to the agency

BSS
06 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of an independent panel to assess UNRWA, its embattled agency tasked with helping Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA is under fire over accusations by Israel that 12 staff members were involved in the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October.

More than a dozen countries, including the United States, Germany, Britain and Sweden, have suspended funding to the agency.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The new independent panel will be led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, who will work with three European research organisations, the UN said in a statement.

The goal of the probe is to "assess whether the agency is doing everything within its power to ensure neutrality and to respond to allegations of serious breaches when they are made."

The panel is due to submit an interim report to Guterres, the UN secretary-general, in late March, and then a final one in late April, with, if necessary, recommendations for "improvement and strengthening" of the agency's mechanisms.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz congratulated the UN for forming this panel.

"We will submit all evidence highlighting @UNRWA's ties to terrorism and its harmful effects on regional stability," Katz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

"It is imperative that this committee brings the truth to light," he added. 

However, this new panel is not charged with probing the specific allegations Israel has made against the UNRWA employees it says were involved in the Hamas attack.

Rather, this is being done in an internal probe that the United Nations itself launched last month after the accusations were first made against them.

"We hope that donors have taken clear notice of the swift action taken by the secretary general... to address head on issues that may exist," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The 7 October attack by Hamas resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that the UN agency had been "totally infiltrated" by the group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Vowing to eliminate Hamas, Israel launched a massive military offensive that has killed at least 27,478 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-ruled territory's health ministry.

The European groups helping in this independent assessment of UNRWA are the Raoul Wallenberg Institute in Sweden, the Chr. Michelsen Institute in Norway, and the Danish Institute for Human Rights.

UNRWA stands for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Top News

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) / Antonio Guterres / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

53m | Videos
BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

16h | Videos
The football legend who changed Saudi football turns 39

The football legend who changed Saudi football turns 39

15h | Videos
What we know so far about US-UK strikes

What we know so far about US-UK strikes

14h | Videos