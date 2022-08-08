UN chief Guterres: Risk of nuclear confrontation is back after decades

World+Biz

Reuters
08 August, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 10:30 am

Related News

UN chief Guterres: Risk of nuclear confrontation is back after decades

Reuters
08 August, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 10:30 am
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of nuclear confrontation had returned after decades, calling on nuclear states to commit to no first use of the weapons.

Any attack on a nuclear plant is a "suicidal thing", Guterres said, responding to reports of renewed Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. 

Guterres spoke at a news conference in Tokyo after attending the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing. 

He also called on Japan to halt public and private financing of coal projects as part of the country's commitments in curbing fossil fuel emissions.

Top News

Antonio Guterres / UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres / Ukraine / Ukraine nuclear plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

3h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

3h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

The six billion dollar man

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First Aid for Stroke: What you should know

First Aid for Stroke: What you should know

1h | Videos
Is smartphone use reducing our memory?

Is smartphone use reducing our memory?

3h | Videos
City dwellers in trouble due to lack of public transport

City dwellers in trouble due to lack of public transport

3h | Videos
Oil prices fall due to recession fears

Oil prices fall due to recession fears

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla