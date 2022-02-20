Ukraine says it's time to implement some sanctions against Russia

Reuters
20 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:04 pm

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news briefing following talks with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria in Kyiv, Ukraine February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Pool
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said that it was time for the West to implement at least part of the sanctions it has prepared against Russia.

"Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding," Kuleba said.

Kuleba's statement came soon after Russia and Belarus announced an extension of military drills near Ukrainian borders, with Western leaders warning of an imminent Russian invasion while clashes intensify in eastern Ukraine. 

"It's time to act. I'm officially saying that there are all the grounds to implement at least a part of sanctions prepared against Russia, now," Kuleba said at a televised briefing from a security conference in Munich.

