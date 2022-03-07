Ukraine, Russia prepare for third round of peace talks

World+Biz

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 10:17 am

Related News

Ukraine, Russia prepare for third round of peace talks

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for failing to adhere to the agreed ceasefire

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 10:17 am
Russian and Ukrainian officials take part in the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
Russian and Ukrainian officials take part in the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine and Russia are expected to meet for the third round of negotiations after nearly two weeks of the war.

Both sides said the talks could take place on Monday, reports Al Jazeera. 

The location and exact time of the talks were initially unclear. The two delegations last met in the Brest region in western Belarus for two rounds of peace talks and agreed to have humanitarian corridors in place in the embattled cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the evacuation of civilians.

However, the attempt to evacuate Mariupol failed on Sunday, according to the Kremlin and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for failing to adhere to the agreed ceasefire.

Russia has sought to cut off Ukraine's access to the Sea of Azov in the south. Capturing Mariupol could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Europe

Ukraine crisis / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

1h | Panorama
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

1h | Brands
Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

2h | Brands
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering his historic 7th March Speech at a huge public rally at Racecourse Maidan (Suhrawardy Udyan, 7 March 1971). Photo: Collected

The phenomenal story of how Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech was recorded  

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

1h | Videos
Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

1h | Videos
Historic 7 March Speech: Bangabandhu's call for freedom

Historic 7 March Speech: Bangabandhu's call for freedom

1h | Videos
Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy