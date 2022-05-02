Ukraine formally closes seaports captured by Russia

World+Biz

Reuters
02 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 04:08 pm

Related News

Ukraine formally closes seaports captured by Russia

Reuters
02 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 04:08 pm
A view shows a port in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
A view shows a port in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov sea ports, which Russian forces have captured, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The Azov Sea ports of Mariupol, Berdiansk and Skadovsk and the Black Sea port of Kherson were closed "until the restoration of control", the ministry said in a statement.

"The adoption of this measure is caused by the impossibility of servicing ships and passengers, carrying out cargo, transport and other related economic activities, ensuring the appropriate level of safety of navigation," it said.

All Ukrainian seaports have suspended their activity as a result of the Russian invasion in late February. Russian forces captured some ports and blockaded others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain due to Russia's control of Black Sea shipping, triggering a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia and Africa. 

"Russia does not let ships come in or go out, it is controlling the Black Sea," Zelenskiy told the Australian news programme 60 Minutes.

"Russia wants to completely block our country's economy."

Russia calls its intervention in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods by sea but has been forced to switch to export by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports.

The ministry said last week Ukraine's grain exports had reached 45.709 million tonnes in the 2021/22, July-June season.

It said the volume included 763,000 tonnes exported in April but gave no comparative figures. Senior agriculture officials said this month that Ukraine exported up 300,000 tonnes of grain in March.

Ukraine / Sea ports / close / Russia Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

1d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

1d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

1d | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Horror movies to watch

Horror movies to watch

4h | Videos
What is NATO doing in Russia-Ukraine war?

What is NATO doing in Russia-Ukraine war?

7h | Videos
Zakat can reduce economic inequality in society

Zakat can reduce economic inequality in society

7h | Videos
Queen Elizabeth's Barbie in the market

Queen Elizabeth's Barbie in the market

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters