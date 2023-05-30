Thousands flee wildfire in eastern Canada

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
30 May, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 10:27 am

Related News

Thousands flee wildfire in eastern Canada

BSS/AFP
30 May, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 10:27 am
A smoke column rises from wildfire WCU001 near Wildwood, Alberta, Canada May 5, 2023. Alberta Wildfire/Handout via REUTERS
A smoke column rises from wildfire WCU001 near Wildwood, Alberta, Canada May 5, 2023. Alberta Wildfire/Handout via REUTERS

More than 16,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes in Canada's eastern province of Nova Scotia, officials said Monday, as one of hundreds of wildfires raging across the country threatened the city of Halifax.

The fire, still burning out of control along the northwestern edge of the city, has not grown since a state of emergency was declared late Sunday, forcing suburban residents out at a moment's notice.

Television images showed large plumes of smoke and several houses and vehicles gutted by the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston described a province "on edge" while Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the city of 430,000 was facing an "unprecedented" fire situation.

"We have not expanded the (evacuation zone) perimeter since yesterday, which is some hope that perhaps this situation has stabilized," Savage told a news conference. "But it is a dangerous situation."

Winds that had fanned the flames changed directions Monday, pushing the Halifax area wildfire back in the direction it had come.

But officials said significant rain was needed to bring the wildfires in Nova Scotia under control, and there was none forecast this week.

On Monday, wildfires were burning in eight out of 13 Canadian provinces and territories.

In recent years western Canada has been hit repeatedly by extreme weather, the intensity and frequency of which have increased due to global warming.

Canada / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

3h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

44m | TBS Stories
Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

18h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

20h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration