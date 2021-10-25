Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to software 'issues'

Reuters
25 October, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 10:13 am

Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to software 'issues'

On Saturday, Musk said the release would probably be delayed by a day

Reuters
25 October, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 10:13 am
A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, US, April 29, 2016. Photo :Reuters
A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, US, April 29, 2016. Photo :Reuters

US electric car maker Tesla Inc on Sunday rolled back the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, less than a day after its release, after users complained of false collision warnings and other issues.

The setback comes as Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over the safety of its semi-autonomous driving technology, which it calls "FSD."

"Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily," Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

"Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA (quality assurance), hence public beta," he said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular US business hours.

The release of the new driving assist system to some owners of Tesla models, which the company said featured several improvements, had been announced for Friday, Oct 22.

On Saturday, Musk said the release would probably be delayed by a day.

