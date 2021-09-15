Taliban leader Baradar in Time magazine's 100 most influential people list

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the Doha agreement on the withdrawal of US troops on behalf of the Taliban. Photo :AFP via BBC

Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been named in Time Magazine 100 most influential people list 2021.

The magazine on Wednesday published the list and placed Baradar under the leaders category.

Abdul Ghani Baradar was named the the deputy leader of the Taliban-led Afghan government announced on 7 september.

Baradar, head of the movement's political office who was given his nom de guerre "brother", or Baradar, by Mullah Omar, the founder of Taliban.

He served as deputy defence minister when the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan.

Following the fall of the Taliban government, Baradar served as a senior military commander responsible for attacks on coalition forces, a UN sanctions notice said.

He was arrested and imprisoned in Pakistan in 2010. After his release in 2018, he headed the Taliban's political office in Doha, becoming one the most prominent figures in peace talks with the United States.