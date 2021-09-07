Taliban announce new govt with Mullah Hassan Akhund as acting head

If the presumptive head of the new government, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, is barred from using Facebook, the Afghan people may pay the price. Photo: Reuters

The Taliban on Tuesday announced an interim Afghan government - to be led by one of their founders, and with FBI-wanted militant as interior minister.

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund was named as the leader of the new government, the group's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

Mullah Hassan Akhund is an associate of the movement's late founder Mullah Omar.

"We know the people of our country have been waiting for a new government," Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding that the group had answered the people's needs.

The group has also announced the names of several acting cabinet ministers of a new caretaker government.

Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader and Sirajuddin Haqqani has been named as interior minister, Mujahid told reporters.

Other appointments include Mullah Yaqoob as acting defence minister, and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi as a second deputy.

Mullah Yaqoob is the son of Mullah Omar.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, the new acting interior minister, is head of the militant group known as the Haqqani network who are affiliated with the Taliban and have been behind some of the deadliest attacks in the country's two-decade-long war.

Unlike the wider Taliban, the Haqqani network has been designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the US.

All the appointments are in an acting capacity, Mujahid said.

The Taliban took control of most of the country more than three weeks ago.

The announcement of the acting cabinet is a key step in the formation of a Taliban government.

Asked why no women were appointed, a Taliban leader told the BBC that the cabinet had not been finalised yet.