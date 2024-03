FILE PHOTO: People line up to lay flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting attack set up outside the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region, Russia, March 24, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Tajikistan's State National Security Committee has detained nine people this week who it believes have links to the Russian concert hall shooting suspects as well as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), a Tajik security source told Reuters.

All nine people were detained on Monday in the city of Vakhdat and have been brought to the capital, Dushanbe, the source said.