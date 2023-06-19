Support for Japan PM Kishida's cabinet slumps - media poll

World+Biz

Reuters
19 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 12:17 pm

Related News

Support for Japan PM Kishida's cabinet slumps - media poll

Reuters
19 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 12:17 pm
Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends the 25th ASEAN plus Three (APT) Summit during the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends the 25th ASEAN plus Three (APT) Summit during the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet slid 12 percentage points to 33%, coming off a peak during a Group of Seven leaders summit in Hiroshima, the Mainichi Shimbun reported on Sunday (18 June), citing its own poll.

The disapproval rate rose to 58% from 46% in the previous survey in late May, after a scandal involving Kishida's eldest son and a series of technical problems with the national identity card system, according to Mainichi, which conducted the poll over the weekend.

Approval for the Kishida government had been on the upswing in the run-up to the G7, reaching the highest level last month since August 2022, Mainichi said. Some had speculated Kishida would call a snap election in advance of the party leadership race next year.

A separate poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency showed on Sunday that support for Kishida's cabinet sank to 40.8% from 47% in May.

Japan politics / Fumio Kishida

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

5h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

3h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

17h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

20h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline