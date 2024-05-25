US, UK, EU call on all States to prevent or to cease flow of arms, aviation fuel to Myanmar

Australia, Canada, the European Union, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States have reiterated their call on all States to prevent or cease the flow of arms or military and dual-use material, including aviation fuel to the Myanmar military.

"We are deeply concerned by the escalating conflict in Myanmar and in particular the increasing harm to civilians, which is driving a worsening and devastating human rights and humanitarian crisis across the country," said the countries in a joint statement issued by the US Department of State on Saturday.

Since the February 2021 coup d'état, the number of people in humanitarian need has risen from 1 million to 18.6 million.

There have been credible reports of violations and abuses committed against the civilian population, including airstrikes on homes, schools, places of worship and hospitals, torture, the use of civilians as human shields, and sexual and gender-based violence against women and children.

As the conflict continues to escalate, communities across Myanmar are being subjected to further displacement, according to the statement.

The military regime is systematically restricting access to life saving humanitarian assistance. "We are concerned about growing water and food shortages and the widespread denial of access to healthcare, medicines, and vital humanitarian services. The continued blocking of roads and telecommunications in areas of conflict is hindering humanitarian delivery and access to information."

Across the country, more than 1,000 civilians were killed or maimed by landmines in 2023 and casualties are rapidly growing.

Increasing numbers of people are being trafficked and held against their will. All parties must ensure that they are prioritising the protection of civilians.

"We are deeply concerned by the military regime's implementation of the 2010 conscription law which is increasing the number of displaced people. This measure continues to attempt to divide communities and fuel identity-based violence across Myanmar," said the countries.

In Rakhine State, towns and villages have been consistently targeted by the military regime and armed groups. We are concerned by recent reports of high levels of displacement in Buthidaung.

The countries called on all armed actors to ensure the protection of civilians. "Deliberate use of misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech is stoking sectarian and intercommunal conflict. Reports of forced recruitment, including of Rohingya, is further dividing communities, and exploiting tensions and mistrust."

"All populations are facing extreme levels of food insecurity. The situation is increasingly dangerous for all civilians, including Rakhine, Rohingya, and other ethnic communities," said the countries in their joint statement.

They said there must be accountability for all atrocities committed in Myanmar. "We recall the International Court of Justice's provisional measures order and the need for compliance with it, to safeguard human rights and prevent violations."

The countries welcome the UN Security Council Resolution 2669 on the situation in Myanmar, calling for the immediate end to all forms of violence and urging all parties to respect human rights and to allow full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access.

They also welcome the appointment of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General on Myanmar (UNSE) and unified efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), UNSE, and regional actors to resolve the crisis. "We reiterate the need for strengthened UN leadership in the country."

The military regime must release all those arbitrarily detained and implement in full the ASEAN Five Point Consensus.

"We call on all parties to create space for meaningful and inclusive dialogue, so that democracy can be restored in full," said the joint statement.

They remain resolute in their support for all those committed to working peacefully towards an inclusive, non-violent, and democratic future for the people of Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday called for an end to renewed violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state, where reports have emerged of attacks against the minority Muslim Rohingya community, including beheadings and the razing of homes.

Fierce battles have intensified between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group, displacing tens of thousands of people in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships in recent days.

An estimated 45,000 Rohingya have reportedly fled to an area on the Naf River near the border with Bangladesh, seeking protection. Over one million Rohingya are already in the country, having fled past purges, according to the UN.