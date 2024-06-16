Myanmar's Military nearing annihilation on border with Bangladesh: Media reports

A general view of a camp of the Myanmar ethnic rebel group Chin National Front is seen on the Myanmar side of the India-Myanmar border close to the Indian village of Farkawn in the northeastern state of Mizoram, India, March 13, 2021. Picture taken 13 March 2021. Photo: REUTERS

The Arakan Army has captured 10 more junta camps in Maungdaw, Rakhine State, within less than two weeks, resulting in the deaths of approximately 200 junta troops, including a strategic commander, according to reports from the ethnic army.

Targeting junta military camps and border guard police positions, the ethnic army seized northern Maungdaw last month and launched a large-scale attack on Maungdaw town in late May after capturing Buthidaung town. Both towns are located in northeastern Rakhine State near the Bangladesh border, where the population is predominantly Rohingya.

In an announcement on Friday, the Arakan Army stated it had seized four more junta camps this week, including the Mawyawaddy tactical command base and Na Khaung To camp on Thursday.

During the battles, Colonel Tayzar Htay, the strategic commander of Mawyawaddy, and about 200 junta troops were killed. The Arakan Army also captured the well-known junta camp Ah Lel Than Kyaw, located at an entry point to the township, on Wednesday night following an afternoon attack on the camp. Approximately 200 junta soldiers and border guard personnel were at the camp before many reportedly retreated to other bases.

The junta's military utilised airstrikes and artillery shelling to defend both Ah Lel Than Kyaw camp and the Mawyawaddy tactical command base.

In the first week of this month, the Arakan Army captured six junta bases, including Border Guard Police Battalion No. 9 near Myint Lut village on the Maungdaw-Agnumaw Road and the headquarters of Border Guard Police Battalion No. 6 in Inn Din village, where Myanmar military soldiers massacred 10 Rohingya people in 2017. The ethnic army announced its intent to continue targeting junta positions in Maungdaw, Ann, and Thandwe townships. Ann is in central Rakhine, and Thandwe is in the southern part of the state.

On Friday, the Arakan Army also reported taking more prisoners of war and continues searching for junta troops who fled instead of surrendering. At least 28 more defeated junta troops fled across the border to Bangladesh from Maungdaw, according to Bangladeshi officials on Thursday. This latest influx occurred just days after over 130 Myanmar security personnel and their family members, who had previously fled the fighting, were repatriated from Bangladesh last Sunday.

Since launching an offensive against junta positions in Rakhine State in November of last year, the Arakan Army has taken control of more than half of the state—nine out of its 17 townships—and has also gained control of the neighboring Paletwa Township in Chin State.

Rakhine, Myanmar's westernmost state, is situated on the western fringe of Southeast Asia. It faces the Bay of Bengal and is separated from the rest of Myanmar by a range of mountains on its eastern border.