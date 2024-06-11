Armed Myanmar group again fires on St Martin's-bound boat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 07:20 pm

Related News

Armed Myanmar group again fires on St Martin's-bound boat

Disrupts trade and causing a food shortage on the island

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

An unidentified armed group from Myanmar again fired on a Saint Martin's-bound speedboat along the Naf River today (11 June).

"The armed group stationed at Naikhongdia point, where the Naf River converges with the Bay of Bengal, fired 10-12 rounds at the speedboat heading to Saint Martin's Island with five passengers on board," Khorshed Alam, president of the Saint Martin's Speed Boat Owners' Cooperative Association and panel chairman of the island union told The Business Standard.

"Recognising the situation, the boat driver Belal swiftly steered the boat westward into the Bay of Bengal, avoiding any injuries. The boat arrived at the island by noon," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Highlighting the challenges of transporting passengers or goods via trawlers or speedboats, he said, "On 5 June, a boat returning from St Martin's Island carrying election materials and officials was fired upon from Myanmar, damaging the trawler but causing no injuries.

Will send protest letter to Myanmar over shots fired on St Martin's-bound trawler: BGB

"Again, on 8 June, another cargo trawler was targeted, receiving seven bullet hits without causing injuries.

"The reason behind the armed group's decision to fire at Bangladeshi boats within their own waters remains unclear."

Mujibur Rahman, chairman of Saint Martin's Union Parishad, said, "Today's incident has heightened fear across the island, disrupting trade and causing a food shortage."

"If the situation is not resolved, the islanders will face a severe crisis. I urge the Navy or Coast Guard to use their vessels to deliver food supplies via the Bay of Bengal."

Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate Md Yamin Hossain said, "Recent firings on trawlers and speedboats from Myanmar have halted traffic on this waterway for six days. An alternative route from Shah Porir Dwip via the Bay of Bengal to St Martin's Island was considered during the law and order committee meeting last Sunday."

Top News

Myanmar / Shooting / Naf River / Saint Martin's Island

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

10h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

2h | Videos
It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

3h | Videos
Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

6h | Videos
Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

7h | Videos