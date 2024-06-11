Armed Myanmar group again fires on St Martin's-bound boat

An unidentified armed group from Myanmar again fired on a Saint Martin's-bound speedboat along the Naf River today (11 June).

"The armed group stationed at Naikhongdia point, where the Naf River converges with the Bay of Bengal, fired 10-12 rounds at the speedboat heading to Saint Martin's Island with five passengers on board," Khorshed Alam, president of the Saint Martin's Speed Boat Owners' Cooperative Association and panel chairman of the island union told The Business Standard.

"Recognising the situation, the boat driver Belal swiftly steered the boat westward into the Bay of Bengal, avoiding any injuries. The boat arrived at the island by noon," he added.

Highlighting the challenges of transporting passengers or goods via trawlers or speedboats, he said, "On 5 June, a boat returning from St Martin's Island carrying election materials and officials was fired upon from Myanmar, damaging the trawler but causing no injuries.

"Again, on 8 June, another cargo trawler was targeted, receiving seven bullet hits without causing injuries.

"The reason behind the armed group's decision to fire at Bangladeshi boats within their own waters remains unclear."

Mujibur Rahman, chairman of Saint Martin's Union Parishad, said, "Today's incident has heightened fear across the island, disrupting trade and causing a food shortage."

"If the situation is not resolved, the islanders will face a severe crisis. I urge the Navy or Coast Guard to use their vessels to deliver food supplies via the Bay of Bengal."

Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate Md Yamin Hossain said, "Recent firings on trawlers and speedboats from Myanmar have halted traffic on this waterway for six days. An alternative route from Shah Porir Dwip via the Bay of Bengal to St Martin's Island was considered during the law and order committee meeting last Sunday."