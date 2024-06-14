Sounds of gunshots recede in Naf river, authorities send food to St Martin island using alternate route

Despite loud gunshots and explosions throughout the night on the Myanmar side of the border in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, the situation is now calm.

However, as there have been incidents of firing on vessels bound for Saint Martin, the district administration of Cox's Bazar has decided to send two metric tonnes of food supplies, including rice, lentils, and oil, to St Martin from Cox's Bazar jetty instead of Teknaf.

At the same time, over a hundred residents of Saint Martin who came to the mainland for various purposes are also returning to the island on that ship.

Additional District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar Md Yamin Hussain said the shipping traffic on the St Martin route has been stopped due to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state and three instances of firing on ships on the route.

Photo: TBS

As a result, the island's 10,000 residents faced a shortage of food and daily necessities. In a special meeting of the district administration on Wednesday, a decision was taken to send supplies to Saint Martin by alternative route.

The supplies sent on the ship MV Bar Aulia today will last the islanders a month, said the additional district magistrate.

The sounds of gunshots and explosions receded this morning, but the border residents said the "Myanmar ship", which was seen exchanging fire with forces on Myanmar land, is still stationed at the same place.

People on the border said mortar shells and grenade explosions were heard intermittently from 7pm to 3am in Myanmar's Rakhine state on Thursday. It caused tremors in the border area of Shahparir Dwip and St Martin in Teknaf.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Adnan Chowdhury said, "Shelling inside Myanmar is their own matter. It does not concern us. However, due to the presence of a large vessel in the Myanmar part of the Naf River, St Martin traffic through this waterway has been stopped for the time being. Service trawlers are plying alternate routes to St Martin."

Mohammad Amin, a businessman of Mistripara, Shahpari Island in Teknaf, said the night was spent in fear due to the sound of explosions and gunshots. Smoke from the fire was also seen rising from some parts of Myanmar.

After explosions were heard on Wednesday (12 June), residents of the border area reported that a large ship had been visible near Myanmar, opposite Moulvipara in Teknaf Sadar Union afternoon.

They claimed the ship belonged to the Myanmar Navy.