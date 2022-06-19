At UN, India notes 'double standards' on religiophobia: should apply equally to…

South Asia

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 10:40 am

Related News

At UN, India notes 'double standards' on religiophobia: should apply equally to…

TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to UN, asserted that India does not need “selective outrage” from outsiders

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 10:40 am
India&#039;s Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti. Photo: PTI
India's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti. Photo: PTI

There cannot be double standards on religiophobia and the exercise undertaken to combat it should apply equally to phobias against non-Abrahamic religions, India has said at the United Nations. Amid condemnation from more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by now-suspended BJP functionaries, TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to UN, asserted that India does not need "selective outrage" from outsiders.

The Bharatiya Janata suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their derogatory remarks against the Prophet. While India moved swiftly to assuage the outrage in West Asia over the controversial remarks, it slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its statement that included the hijab row, "demolition of Muslims' properties and growing violence against them." 

"Aberrations are dealt with within our legal framework and we do not need selective outrage from outsiders, especially when they are self-serving - even communal in nature, and pursuing a divisive agenda," Tirumurti said.

"As we have emphasised time and again, combating religiophobia should not be a selective exercise involving only one or two religions but should apply equally to phobias against non-Abrahamic religions as well. Till this is done, such international days will never achieve their objectives. There cannot be double standards on religiophobia," the envoy added.

Tirumurti was speaking at anniversary event of the International Day on Countering Hate Speech titled 'Role of education to address the root causes of hate speech and advance inclusion, non-discrimination, and peace'. He asserted that India promotes tolerance and inclusion, and deals with any aberration within the legal framework.

"India's multicultural edifice has, over centuries, made it a safe haven for all those who seek refuge in India, whether the Jewish community or Zoroastrians or Tibetans or from our own neighbourhood," Tirumurti said.

"It is this underlying strength of our nation that has withstood radicalisation and terrorism over time," he added.

Prophet remarks / BJP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

7m | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

15h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

37m | Videos
Swiss Bank explained

Swiss Bank explained

2h | Videos
How safe is Hatirjheel

How safe is Hatirjheel

42m | Videos
Who will control global oil market?

Who will control global oil market?

52m | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply