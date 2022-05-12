Taj Mahal's 22 doors to stay locked: Indian court

South Asia

Hindustan Times
12 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 06:05 pm

Related News

Taj Mahal's 22 doors to stay locked: Indian court

Hindustan Times
12 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 06:05 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal. Reprimanding the petitioner, a bench of Justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi, stated, "Tomorrow you will come and ask us to go to chambers of honourable judges? Please, don't make a mockery of the PIL system."

The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow bench that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

The plea sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI. The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple.

During the hearing, the bench told the petitioner that such debates were welcome in informal settings, but not in a court of law, reported Bar and Bench.

"I welcome you to debate the issue with us in the drawing room and not in a court of law," the court stated.

The petitioner argued that there was a truth that the citizens of the country needed to know about the Taj Mahal. "I have also filed many RTIs. I got to know about many rooms which have been locked and the authorities said that those rooms are locked because of security reasons."

Expressing its displeasure at the plea, the court said, "Are these issues debatable in a court of law? Are we judges trained and equipped with such things?"

Replying to the petitioner's argument regarding "right to information", the bench further said, "Go and research. Do M.A. Do PhD. Then choose such a topic and if any institute disallows you to research on such a topic. Then come to us. Please enrol yourself in MA, then go for NET, JRF and if any university denies you to research on such topic then come to us."

The petitioner had earlier said he had been trying to ascertain the facts since 2020 through the Right to Information Act. "Replying to the RTI, the Union ministry of culture informed the Central Information Commission (in Delhi) that these rooms were locked due to security reasons," said Singh. And no detail was provided about these rooms, he added.

"In the RTI, I had sought details about locked rooms (what is inside them) and directives to open them," he said.

"It is an old controversy. There is no harm in authorising ASI to examine these rooms to ascertain facts. This will put to rest all controversies related to the Taj Mahal," said DP Tewari, former professor of ancient history at the Lucknow University.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Taj Mahal / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

5h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

8h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

9h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

2h | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

2h | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

9h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert