Suicide attack kills four Pakistani soldiers - Army

South Asia

Reuters
09 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 05:08 pm

Related News

Suicide attack kills four Pakistani soldiers - Army

Reuters
09 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 05:08 pm
Pakistan army. File photo: Reuters
Pakistan army. File photo: Reuters

A suicide bomber attacked a military convoy in a Pakistani tribal region along the Afghan border, killing four soldiers, the army said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Mir Ali, North Waziristan district, according to an army statement, which didn't say when the attack too place.

Police and intelligence officials told Reuters the bomber rammed a three-wheeler into the convoy late on Monday in the remote district, which has seen a rise in militant violence in recent weeks.

The region was once a hotbed of local and foreign Islamist militants but they have mostly been driven out by various Pakistani military operations.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the bombing, which came a day after a senior Pakistani militant, Abdul Wali also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, with a $3 million US bounty on his head, was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan. 

Khurasani's Jamat-ul-Ahrar, designated as a terrorist group by the United States and the United Nations, had claimed responsibility for multiple attacks against police, military, minority Shiite Muslims and Christians, which killed hundreds of people in Pakistan.

World+Biz

Pakistan / suicide bombing / Pakistan army killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

6h | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

1d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Importance of Ashura in Islam

Importance of Ashura in Islam

1h | Videos
Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

8h | Videos
Security issue on apple watch, users beware

Security issue on apple watch, users beware

8h | Videos
What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

4
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

5
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla

6
Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110
Banking

Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110