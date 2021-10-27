RSS to discuss violence on Hindus in Bangladesh during upcoming meeting

South Asia

Hindustan Times
27 October, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 09:35 am

RSS to discuss violence on Hindus in Bangladesh during upcoming meeting

Ambekar said it will be the first ‘karyakari baithak’ with complete presence of its members after a year where the regional ‘sangh chalaks’, ‘karyavahs’ and ‘pracharaks’ are expected to participate

Photo: Collected
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold discussions on the recent attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh during its three-day All India executive committee meeting starting October 28.

RSS officials familiar with the matter told news agency PTI the outfit is likely to pass a resolution on the recent incidents of vandalisation of puja venues in Cumilla and other cities of Bangladesh.

"We all know that recently there were large-scale attacks on Hindus and the 'puja pandals' in Bangladesh during Durga Puja. Many people were killed and injured. There were protests at many places on this issue. This topic will also be discussed during the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak and there is a possibility of passing a resolution on this issue," Sunil Ambekar, the RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh or the publicity in-charge, said.

The RSS will also discuss its expansion programme to reach regions where it does not have a presence.

Ambekar said that the main discussion will be on expanding the activities of the RSS and preparing an action plan.

Ambekar said the outfit is working on an action plan which began this year.

"The Sangh was established in 1925 and in 2025, the RSS will complete its 100 years. We have made a three-year action plan for our expansion starting from 2021 to 2024 and the work is underway. The same will be discussed in an elaborate way in the meeting," he said.

Ambekar further spoke about the RSS' action plan to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19.

"Already 1.5lakh volunteers have been trained. We pray that the need for utilising these volunteers does not arise ever," he said.

Among the initiatives which will be taken up by the RSS, the outfit will celebrate the 400th Prakash Varsh of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 Sikh Gurus.

It will also discuss the celebrations surrounding the platinum jubilee of Indian independence.

Ambekar said it will be the first 'karyakari baithak' with complete presence of its members after a year where the regional 'sangh chalaks', 'karyavahs' and 'pracharaks' are expected to participate.

