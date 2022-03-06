Protest in Andra Pradesh against converting Bangladeshi ship into floating restaurant

South Asia

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 11:11 am

Related News

Protest in Andra Pradesh against converting Bangladeshi ship into floating restaurant

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 11:11 am
Photo: The Hindu
Photo: The Hindu

Members of Telugu Yuvatha, a wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), staged a protest against converting the Bangladeshi ship MV Maa into a floating restaurant near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

They staged a protest near the project site on Saturday alleging that the ship may impact the environment including the aquatic species near the beach, reports The Hindu.

The members demanded the immediate removal of the ship from the site.

TDP leader L Krishna said that the ship ran aground in October 2020, and unable to bear the cost of salvaging the ship, the owners had dumped it there.

The Tourism Department officials claim that the ship was handed over to a private company and is being converted into a restaurant without conducting environment checks. The toxic material being released from the ship might affect the surrounding environment, he alleged.

He also alleged that there was no clarity in the deal and was finalised overnight.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ship anchoring / Andhra Pradesh / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

19m | Mode
The management did not seem to have made much of an effort to bring the the Banglar Samriddhi out of danger without a pilot. Photo: Courtesy

Banglar Samriddhi and the untimely death of a young sailor

59m | Panorama
Female Black-necked Stork runs to take-off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-necked Stork: Why the legendary carrier of baby raises fewer chicks? 

23h | Panorama
Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

20h | Videos
Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

20h | Videos
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

20h | Videos
Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last