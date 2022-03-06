Protest in Andra Pradesh against converting Bangladeshi ship into floating restaurant

Members of Telugu Yuvatha, a wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), staged a protest against converting the Bangladeshi ship MV Maa into a floating restaurant near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

They staged a protest near the project site on Saturday alleging that the ship may impact the environment including the aquatic species near the beach, reports The Hindu.

The members demanded the immediate removal of the ship from the site.

TDP leader L Krishna said that the ship ran aground in October 2020, and unable to bear the cost of salvaging the ship, the owners had dumped it there.

The Tourism Department officials claim that the ship was handed over to a private company and is being converted into a restaurant without conducting environment checks. The toxic material being released from the ship might affect the surrounding environment, he alleged.

He also alleged that there was no clarity in the deal and was finalised overnight.