Pakistan president approves finance bill to pave way for IMF accord

South Asia

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 06:17 pm

Related News

Pakistan president approves finance bill to pave way for IMF accord

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 06:17 pm
Pakistan president Arif Alvi pictured during his interview. SCREENGRAB
Pakistan president Arif Alvi pictured during his interview. SCREENGRAB

Pakistan president Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday signed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, generally known as the mini-budget, as the government rushed to fulfil the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) conditions to unlock an economic bailout that the country needs to avoid the risk of default.

Earlier, the National Assembly of Pakistan had passed the Rs170 billion mini-budget with some tinkering, bringing Pakistan closer to the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but at the cost of pushing people deeper into the poverty trap, reports Express Tribune.

The lower house of parliament had approved the budget with a majority vote in a house devoid of genuine opposition voices. 

The majority of the taxation measures were implemented, although the president had not given his assent when the bill was passed by the National Assembly.

"The president gave the approval to the bill in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution," the media wing of the President House said in a statement today, DAWN reported.

Under Article 75 (1), the president has no power to reject or object to the finance bill, which is considered to be a money bill as per the Constitution.

The article reads "When a Bill is presented to the President for assent, the President shall, within [ten] days,–(a) assent to the Bill; or (b) in the case of a Bill other than a Money Bill, return the Bill to the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) with a message requesting that the Bill or any specified provision thereof, be reconsidered and that any amendment specified in the message be considered".

With the implementation of all major prior actions, Pakistan is eyeing a staff-level agreement with the IMF this week which will also pave the way for much-awaited credit flows from other bilateral and multilateral lenders.

The IMF had asked the government to raise an additional Rs170 billion in tax revenue. The bulk of tax measures worth Rs115bn was already implemented from Feb 14 through Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs). Now, after the president's formal assent, the remaining Rs55bn tax measures will come into effect.

The bill had proposed increasing GST from 17 per cent to 25pc on 33 categories of goods covering 860 tariff lines — including high-end mobile phones, imported food, decoration items, and other luxury goods.

Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a worsening economic crisis, with foreign exchange reserves falling to around $3bn, barely enough to cover three weeks of controlled imports. An agreement with the IMF would not only release a $1.2bn bailout but also unlock other avenues of funding for Pakistan.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistan economy / Pakistan president Alvi / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

8h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

9h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

10h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

27m | TBS Stories
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

8h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

21h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business