Myanmar Supreme Court 'summarily dismisses' Suu Kyi appeal

South Asia

Reuters
04 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 07:33 pm

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters/File Photo
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

The Supreme Court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday struck down an appeal from deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi against a five-year jail sentence she was handed last week on corruption charges.

"The appeal was summarily rejected," said a source with knowledge of the proceedings, adding that the court dismissed the appeal as soon as it was lodged without hearing arguments from either side.

The Nobel laureate had been found guilty last week, in the first of 11 corruption cases brought against her.

Suu Kyi has been under house arrest on charges ranging from corruption to treason, and potentially carrying a combined sentence of 190 years, since the military last year overthrew an elected government that she had led.

The supreme court's dismissal further diminishes any chance of a political comeback for the long-time symbol of resistance against the junta.

