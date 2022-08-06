At Kolkata's Indian Museum, 1 CISF jawan killed as colleague opens fire

One personnel died after a CISF jawan opened fire at two of his colleagues at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday, officials said. Another jawan was injured in the incident. The jawan used his service weapon to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Kumar Sarengi.

The incident took place around 6:45 pm in the barracks at the museum, which is India's "oldest and largest" such facility.

The CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019.

The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.