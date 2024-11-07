Modi, Trump commit to strengthening India-US ties during phone call: MEA

AP/UNB
07 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Photo:Reuters
Photo:Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump have reiterated their shared commitment to enhancing India-US relations across a range of sectors, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

During a phone conversation, Modi extended his congratulations to Trump for his "spectacular victory" in the election, which, as he noted, reflected the American people's confidence in Trump's leadership and vision, according to a report published by The Print.

The MEA shared that both leaders pledged to work together to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in technology, defence, energy, and space, among other areas. Modi later posted on X, describing the exchange with his "friend" Trump as a "great conversation."

"Had a great conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors," Modi posted on X.

Highlighting the importance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the two leaders acknowledged its significance not only for both nations' citizens but also for global peace and stability.

